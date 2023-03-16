Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA This Spring

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations int the local arts scene, and how the community reacts.

Mar. 16, 2023  

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz.

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations int the local arts scene, and how the community reacts. It is a play about looking back and looking forward, told in three acts. Not for anyone under 17.

The cast is Emily Mae Partington, Daniel Martin, Amber Serra, Emily Lamarre, Leo Roo, David Adams Murphy, Timothy Delisle, Tonia Klemp, Julian Trilling, Meg Taylor Roth, Bailey Duarte, Elizabeth Parent, Geoff White, Lauren Ferreira, Amanda Girard, and Johnny Bender with Bill Lange, and Derek Colantuono as Lars Montana.

Performances to take place April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023 all at 8pm. The show is at the RISE Playhouse on 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI. Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at www.ristage.org.




