The Community Players Will Present CALENDAR GIRLS

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating their 99th season, will present Tim Firth's delightful comedy Calendar Girls, from February 21 - March 1, 2020.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

Directed by Pamela Jackson of Greenville, and featuring the talents of Sylvia Bagaglio of East Providence, Heather Carey of Norton, MA, Richard Griffin of Pawtucket, Karen Gail Kessler of Barrington, Annette LaBonte of Newport, David Mann of Pawtucket, Kiki Maples of Pawtucket, Ted Marr of Pawtucket, Susan Martin of North Providence, Laurea Osborne of North Providence, Lynn Price of Cumberland, Jacob Santos of Bristol, Sue Staniunas of Rumford, and Prreeti Tiwari of South Windsor, CT, this humorous and heartwarming play, which is based on a true story, will make you laugh and cry and feel better about life than when you entered the theatre.

Produced at Jenks Auditorium located on Division Street in Pawtucket, across from McCoy Stadium, performances are scheduled for February 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and March 1, 2020 with Friday and Saturday curtain times at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $18.00 for adults and $12.00 for students (with a valid ID). Discount rates are also available for all performances for groups of 20 or more. Those attending the opening night performance on Friday, February 21 will be entered into a drawing for a special prize! Come and experience live theater at its best!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thecommunityplayers.org or reserve at (401) 726-6860. Visa and Mastercard accepted.

