Taylor Tomlinson Adds Second Show at The VETS in Providence

The second performance will be on October 8, 2022 at 9:30pm.

Aug. 17, 2022  
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson announced that she will play a second show at The VETS on Saturday, October 8 at 9:30pm. The Have It All Tour quickly sold out the 7pm performance. Tickets to the 9:30 show go on sale to the public on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00am and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 star's Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her "your favorite quarantine-watch" and Newsweek dubbing her "undeniably hilarious." With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine names a Top 10 Comics to Watch is currently headlining her nationwide theater tour, Deal With It.





