THE SQUIRRELS Makes New England Premiere in Pawtucket

Burbage continues their 10th season with the topical and "apocalyptic" dark comedy The Squirrels by Robert Askins. Social commentary and the animal kingdom collide in this wickedly funny play set in the hollow of a tree with actors portraying the titular arboreal rodents in full costume.

The Squirrels runs from April 21 through May 15 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.

Scurius, the patriarch of a family of gray squirrels, has collected enough nuts to last ten winters. When a group of starving fox squirrels begs him to share his hoard of food, animosity erupts into a ferocious war. The Squirrels is a boundary-pushing, darkly satirical look at wealth inequality in which no creature comes out unscathed.