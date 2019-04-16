THE OPPOSITE OF FORGETTING (BUT NOT HOLDING SO TIGHT IT BREAKS) Opens April 25 at Artists' Exchange Gallery

A multimedia exhibition featuring artworks referencing the concept of upheaval, memory, a life in flux. Curated by Kathryn LaMontagne

We can hold something close, dearly or not, and keep it. We can honor what we continue to hold while not smothering or getting smothered, by memory and feeling.

This is expressed through media from textile and painted works to film, 3d renderings, animation, written works, and drawings.

Works by artists; Jane Park, Chantal Feitosa, Emily Small, Natasha Brennan, Steven Barthelemy, Kimberly Nguyen, Annika Tucksmith, Liviah Yeaw, Kristine Harvey, Adrienne May, Kate Park, William Samosir, Kathleen Radigan, David LaMontagne, Carillon Smith, Adriana Gramly, Emily Holtzman

About Artists' Exchange

Artists' Exchange is a nonprofit art collaborative whose mission is to create an atmosphere in which creativity, learning, and discovery converge and individuality is celebrated. Artists' Exchange houses two Black Box Theatres and multiple art studios, as well as a gallery, art boutique and caf , and offers enriching classes and weekly events in art, theatre, music and film.



Artists' Exchange is proudly owned and operated by Gateways to Change; a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing of the quality of life for all human beings.

For more information about the show visit:

https://www.artists-exchange.org/events

https://www.facebook.com/events/2441071862780393/





