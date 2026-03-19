THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN to Be Presented at Gamm Theatre

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​The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will present Martin McDonagh's dark comedy The Cripple of Inishmaan. Populated by the playwright's trademark oddball, morally ambiguous characters, and with language both beautiful and hilariously biting, the play follows young “Cripple” Billy as he seeks Hollywood fame when a film crew arrives in 1930s Ireland.

The Cripple of Inishmaan runs from April 9-May 3. Tickets range from $60-$80 with discounts for subscribers and members.

Donnla Hughes (dir. Faith Healer, Gamm 2023) directs Jesse Kodama as the frequently mocked Cripple Billy Claven who seeks to escape the bitter tedium of his daily life on Inishmaan when filming starts on the nearby island of Inishmore. Rachel Dulude (Detective Audrey O'Connor in Between Riverside and Crazy) and Liliane Klein (Frankie in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) are Cripple Billy's soft-hearted but eccentric foster aunts, Eileen and Kate, who run an understocked country store where the play largely unfolds with a cast of Gamm newcomers and familiar faces.

McDonagh, a British-Irish playwright turned Oscar-winning (Six Shooter) and Oscar-nominated filmmaker (The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ), is known for his absurd comic tales in the great tradition of Irish storytelling as staged at The Gamm over many seasons (Hangmen, The Lonesome West, The Pillowman, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, A Skull in Connemara). The Cripple of Inishmaan enjoyed a sold-out revival in London's West End in 2013 with Danielle Radcliffe as the title character. The production transferred to Broadway the following year, where it garnered six Tony Award nominations.

ABOUT THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN

From the darkly hilarious mind of playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh comes this wickedly funny tale of hope, cruelty, and island gossip. On the remote Irish island of Inishmaan, young Cripple Billy dreams of escaping his bleak life and earning a role in a Hollywood film. When a movie crew arrives on a neighboring island, Billy sees his chance—but at what cost? With its absurd characters and razor-sharp wit, The Cripple of Inishmaan is a twisted comic gem that balances laughter with heartbreak in equal measure.

The cast includes Jesse Kodama as Cripple Billy, Liliane Klein as Kate, Rachel Dulude as Eileen, Bernadette Harding as Helen, Patrick Curran as Babbybobby, Tony Estrella as JohnnyPateenMike, Casey Seymour Kim as Mammy, Jay Edward Clarke as Bartley, and Brendan O’Malley as Doctor McSharry.