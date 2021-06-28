THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) to be Presented by Colonial Theatre

The Colonial Theatre is partnering with Aurora Productions to produce a COVID-compliant, outdoor run of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [abridged] (revised) in Westerly, RI's Wilcox Park. The show opens on July 30th and will feature Jamie Dufault, Jeremiah Clapp and Richard Herron and is directed by Marion Markham. Closing night is August 15th.

Curtain opens at 7:30pm on each performance night. Tickets can be reserved online beginning in July.

For more information, please visit the Colonial Theatre's website at www.colonialtheaterart.org.