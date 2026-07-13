THE BODYGUARD To Play Providence Performing Arts Center, On Sale Date For Tickets Announced

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The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that tickets for THE BODYGUARD will go on sale on Friday, July 17 at 10A. Performances at PPAC are scheduled for October 23–25.

On Friday, July 17 at 10A, tickets will be available online at ppacri.org, in person at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence and by phone at 401-421-ARTS (2787).

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at 401-574-3162 or by emailing sbarbato@ppacri.org

Box Office summer hours, in effect until Labor Day, are Monday through Friday, 10A to 3P, and two hours prior to curtain time on performance days.

PPAC’s engagement of THE BODYGUARD is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. THE BODYGUARD is part of the 2026/2027 Encore Series. Cox Media is the Encore Series’ media sponsor.

Led by director Samantha Saltzman, THE BODYGUARD features a book by Alexander Dinelaris , choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Josh Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love" and "One Moment in Time," alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, THE BODYGUARD made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. THE BODYGUARD ’s continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.

Based on the Warner Bros film and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, THE BODYGUARD is produced with the permission of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. THE BODYGUARD is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640 New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com. THE BODYGUARD is produced by Crossroads Live.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

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