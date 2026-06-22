OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL to Launch North American Tour at PPAC

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The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that single tickets for Operation Mincemeat: A NEW MUSICAL will go on sale Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, which was named Entertainment Weekly's No. 1 Broadway Show of 2025, will launch the North American leg of its world tour at PPAC with performances beginning September 20 and continuing through September 26, 2026. The engagement will serve as the opening production of PPAC's 2026-27 season and is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Based on a remarkable true story from World War II, Operation Mincemeat takes audiences to 1943, when Allied forces devised an elaborate deception involving a stolen corpse and fabricated military intelligence in an effort to alter the course of the war. Blending farce, thriller and spy caper, the musical chronicles the covert operation that helped pave the way for the Allied invasion of Sicily.

The musical was written by SpitLip, the writing collective comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. After first premiering at London's New Diorama Theatre in 2019, the production went on to become a breakout success in the West End and on Broadway.

The Broadway production began performances at the Golden Theatre in February 2025 and has since been extended multiple times, with its 500th performance approaching. In London, the musical continues its acclaimed run at the Fortune Theatre, where it has earned a reputation as one of the most celebrated new musicals of recent years, reportedly receiving 131 five-star reviews.

The touring production will feature direction by Olivier Award nominee Robert Hastie, who reprises his work from the original production, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Jenny Arnold. The creative team also includes set and Costume Designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestrator Steve Sidwell and music supervisor Joe Bunker. Georgie Staight serves as associate director, Paul Isaiah Isles is associate choreographer, Geoff Maus is production stage manager, Carrie Gardner, CSA handles casting, and TT Partners serves as general manager.

Since its debut, Operation Mincemeat has received 64 award nominations and won 13 major honors, including Best Musical prizes from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards and Off-West End Awards. The production earned four Tony Award nominations in 2025, including Best Musical, and won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's performance as Hester Leggatt.

The show's popularity has extended beyond awards recognition, inspiring a devoted fan community known as "Mincefluencers." According to the production, more than 2,000 Broadway audience members have returned to see the show multiple times, including dozens who have attended ten or more performances.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway, in the West End and on tour by Avalon in association with SpitLip. The musical was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre and co-commissioned by The Lowry, with additional support from the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

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