Single Tickets for the Balance of Shows in PPAC's Season to Go On Sale Next Week

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, has announced that single tickets for the balance of shows in the 2021/2022 Broadway season will go on sale on Wednesday, October 27 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

On October 27, tickets will be available for purchase for the following shows:

Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway SeriesTHE PROMMarch 8 - 13, 2022*

OKLAHOMA!March 22 - 27, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONSApril 12 - 17, 2022

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADYMay 11 - 15, 2022*

The Encore Series • Series Media Sponsor: Cox MediaRENT - THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOURJanuary 14 - 16, 2022

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN • Sponsored by Navigant Credit UnionFebruary 18 - 20, 2022

BLUE MAN GROUP • Sponsored by HarborOne BankMay 20 - 22, 2022

*BankNewport Family Night at CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZEis Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30PBankNewport Family Night at THE PROM is Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7PBankNewport Family Night at MY FAIR LADY is Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:30P

Guests can purchase one ticket at regular price and receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are only available at the Box Office window and by phone at 401.421.2787; Family Night tickets are not available online. Golden Circle seating is excluded. Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard service fees may apply.

Tickets are currently on sale for these shows:



Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

HAMILTON

November 30 - December 12, 2021

Broadway SpecialsCIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE*December 17 - 18, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARJanuary 25 - 30, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSENApril 5 - 10, 2022

ConcertsTHE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION STARRING MARC MARTELSaturday, October 23, 2021 at 8P

Alton Brown LIVE - BEYOND THE EATSTuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30P

Elvis Costello & THE IMPOSTERSThursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30P

ALI WONG - MILK & MONEY TOURFriday, November 12, 2021 at 7P

CHEAP TRICKSaturday, November 13, 2021 at 8P

JOE BONAMASSASaturday, November 20, 2021 at 8P

Bob Dylan & HIS BAND - "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour"Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8P

THE Lindsey Stirling CHRISTMAS PROGRAMTuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8P

A GALA CELEBRATION STARRING Josh Groban Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30P

Ringo Starr & HIS ALL STARR BANDSunday, June 12, 2022 at 7:30P

Please note that tickets for PPAC's return engagement of JERSEY BOYS om June 2 and 3, 2022 will go on sale on Monday, October 25 at 10A.

Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Policy

PPAC requires that all guests aged 12 and over attending a live event at the theatre bring their official vaccination card (a digital photo or a hard copy of your vaccination card are also accepted), along with a photo ID OR provide written or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken as follows:

- A PCR test within 72 hours of curtain time.- A rapid antigen test within 6 hours of curtain.No at-home tests will be accepted.

Mask Policy

PPAC also requires that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask (covering nose and mouth) while inside the Theatre. The mask may be adjusted while actively eating and/or drinking.

To learn more about PPAC's Health and Safety policies, please visit ppacri.org/healthandsafety

PPAC recommends checking this page often throughout the season.