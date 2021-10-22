Single Tickets for the Balance of Shows in PPAC's Season to Go On Sale Next Week
Tickets will be available for THE PROM, OKLAHOMA!, AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS and more!
J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, has announced that single tickets for the balance of shows in the 2021/2022 Broadway season will go on sale on Wednesday, October 27 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).On October 27, tickets will be available for purchase for the following shows: Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series
THE PROM
March 8 - 13, 2022* OKLAHOMA!
March 22 - 27, 2022 AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
April 12 - 17, 2022 The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY
May 11 - 15, 2022* The Encore Series • Series Media Sponsor: Cox Media
RENT - THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR
January 14 - 16, 2022 AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN • Sponsored by Navigant Credit Union
February 18 - 20, 2022 BLUE MAN GROUP • Sponsored by HarborOne Bank
May 20 - 22, 2022 *BankNewport Family Night at CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
is Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30P
BankNewport Family Night at THE PROM is Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7P
BankNewport Family Night at MY FAIR LADY is Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:30P Guests can purchase one ticket at regular price and receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are only available at the Box Office window and by phone at 401.421.2787; Family Night tickets are not available online. Golden Circle seating is excluded. Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard service fees may apply.
Tickets are currently on sale for these shows:
Broadway Specials
Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series
HAMILTON
November 30 - December 12, 2021
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE*
December 17 - 18, 2021 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
January 25 - 30, 2022 DEAR EVAN HANSEN
April 5 - 10, 2022 Concerts
THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION STARRING MARC MARTEL
Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8PAlton Brown LIVE - BEYOND THE EATS
Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30PElvis Costello & THE IMPOSTERS
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30P ALI WONG - MILK & MONEY TOUR
Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7P CHEAP TRICK
Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8P JOE BONAMASSA
Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8P Bob Dylan & HIS BAND - "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour"
Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8P THE Lindsey Stirling CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8P A GALA CELEBRATION STARRING Josh Groban
Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30PRingo Starr & HIS ALL STARR BAND
Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 7:30P Please note that tickets for PPAC's return engagement of JERSEY BOYS om June 2 and 3, 2022 will go on sale on Monday, October 25 at 10A.
Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Policy
PPAC requires that all guests aged 12 and over attending a live event at the theatre bring their official vaccination card (a digital photo or a hard copy of your vaccination card are also accepted), along with a photo ID OR provide written or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken as follows:- A PCR test within 72 hours of curtain time.
- A rapid antigen test within 6 hours of curtain.
No at-home tests will be accepted.Mask Policy
PPAC also requires that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask (covering nose and mouth) while inside the Theatre. The mask may be adjusted while actively eating and/or drinking.
To learn more about PPAC's Health and Safety policies, please visit ppacri.org/healthandsafety
PPAC recommends checking this page often throughout the season.