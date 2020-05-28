Sara Holdren Is Coming To Epic's THE DRAG

Epic Theatre Company has announced that the third episode of "The Drag" will feature Sara Holdren.

Kevin Broccoli, Epic Artistic Director and Host of "The Drag," will be going Live on Facebook this Saturday night at 7pm to discuss all things theater with Sara and answer questions in real time from our Epic viewers.

"For my money, Sara was the best theater critic in the country when she was working at Vulture and New York Magazine," says Kevin, "She's also an accomplished artist and Artistic Director with a unique and insightful point of view. I'm so excited that she's agreed to spend Saturday night speaking with me and I can't wait to hear what she has to say."

Sara Holdren is a director, teacher, and writer originally from Charlottesville, Virginia. She is the Artistic Director of Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford, as well as the Artistic Director/co-founder of the theater company Tiltyard. From 2017-2019 she served as the theater critic forNew YorkMagazine and Vulture.com. Recent projects includeTwelfth Nightat Two River Theater;The Merchant of Veniceat Cleveland Play House;MacbethandThe Comedy of Errorswith Two River Theater's A Little Shakespeare program;MIDSUMMER(which she co-adapted from the play by William Shakespeare) with Tiltyard;Deer and the Loversby Emily Zemba;The Zero Scenarioby Ryan Campbell; andThe Master and Margarita, adapted by Edward Kemp from the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. Sara served as the Artistic Director of the 2015 Yale Summer Cabaret, where she directed the original production ofMIDSUMMERand Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of Virginia Woolf'sOrlando. She holds a BA in Theater from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama. Sara is also a Drama League Fellow, a graduate of the Acting Shakespeare program at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and the recipient of the 2016-2017 George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism. Other work includes:Measure for Measure, The Tempest, and her own adaptations of Shakespeare's Henry IV plays and Leonid Andreyev's He Who Gets Slapped.

The Drag is part of Epic Theatre Company's #StaySafe Series featuring digital content meant to entertain and engage audiences for a new normal.

The third episode with Sara premieres this Saturday, May 30th @ 7pm on Epic's Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/EpicTheatreCo/

