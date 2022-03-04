SUEÑO Comes to Trinity Rep in April

Trinity Repertory Company continues its 2021-22 Season with Sueño, Obie Award-winning playwright José Rivera's adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's Spanish Golden Age play, La vida es sueño (Life is a Dream).

Directed by one of Trinity Rep's newest company members Tatyana-Marie Carlo, this show runs April 7 - May 8 with a press opening night on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $27, and more information is available at trinityrep.com/sueno.

A humorous and haunting metaphysical story peppered with intentional anachronisms, Sueño is a contemporary English-language reimagining of Life is a Dream, considered one of the jewels of the Spanish Golden Age. Years after a Spanish prince is imprisoned at birth based on astrological predictions, the young man is released to test the prophesies. Once freed, his actions could either earn him the throne or return him to a lifetime of isolation to question the very nature of reality and humanity.

"Jose Rivera's Sueño is one of the absolute highlights of our season this year," Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. "This swashbuckling, funny, and profound play will take audiences on a wild ride, one that will stay with them long after they leave the theater. Playwright Rivera is one of the great talents of the American Theater, and under the direction of one of our newest resident company members, Tatyana-Marie Carlo, the words and ideas in this remarkable play will delight and inspire."

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Tatyana-Marie Carlo is a Puerto Rican director from Miami, Florida who received her BFA in Acting from the New World School of the Arts and her MFA in Directing from the Brown University/Trinity Rep MFA program in spring 2020. At Trinity Rep, she directed Fade in 2019, and her work in the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program includes References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, She Kills Monsters, and Commedia de las Equivocaciónes a bilingual Spanish/English adaption of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors by Kufa Castro. Carlo has worked on the Trinity Rep and Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA) partnership, Teatro en El Verano, which brings free bilingual adaptations of classic plays to locations throughout Rhode Island. In 2018, she directed The Tempest/La Tempestad and in 2019 she was at the helm of Much Ado About Nothing/Tanta Bulla ¿Y Pa Que? She has been commissioned to direct both locally and nationally, and she was the artistic director of Micro Theater Miami. Tatyana was named the 2019 Matt Harris Directing Fellow at Williamstown Theater Festival.

"Sueño by José Rivera, the adaptation of Life is a Dream/La vida es Sueño by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, examines the role of fate and destiny on humanity," Tatyana said. "Rivera manages to make dense Golden Age language relevant and cutting. Reflecting his ingenuity, we've placed it on the set of a telenovela traveling from 1600s Spain to modern-day Rhode Island."

Tatyana will work alongside Patrick Lynch (set design), Shahrzad Mazaheri (costume design), Christina Watanabe (lighting design), and Germán Martinez (sound design).

The production's cast features resident company members Daniel Duque-Estrada as the cursed prince Segismundo and Anne Scurria as Basilio, Segismundo's father and king of Spain. Rounding out the cast are guest artists Rudy Cabrera, Catia, Victor Neto, and Arturo Puentes, all of whom previously featured in Teatro en el Verano productions directed by Tatyana, and Brown/Trinity Rep students Alfredo Antillon, Andrew Gombas, and Jihan Haddad.

José Rivera is an Obie award-winning playwright, winning for the play Marisol, which Trinity Rep produced in 2019. He has won multiple awards, fellowships, and grants, including a Fulbright Arts Fellowship in playwriting. His other works include Massacre (Sing to Your Children), References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot, and many others. He was the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar for adapting The Motorcycle Diaries.

Trinity Rep requires all attendees to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6-hours. All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Details of Trinity Rep's current health and safety protocol can be found at trinityrep.com/health.

Continuing Trinity Rep's tradition of offering affordable tickets for all, the theater will have discounted previews of Sueño. Thursday, April 7 is a Pay What You Wish performance. Pay What You Wish tickets go on sale on the day of the performance at 2:00 pm in-person or on the phone and are limited to one per person. Other special performances for this production include Open Captioned performances of the show on April 10, May 4, May 7, and May 8 at 2:00 pm and May 4, 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30 pm. The Sensory-Friendly performance of Sueño is on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 pm.