STE Pushes The Boundaries Of Art & Inclusion With NEURODIVERSITY MATTERS Virtual Conference

The Conference will feature experts and artists from around the country to spread awareness, destigmatize neurodivergence, and increase disability inclusion in society.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble has announced its second Neurodiversity Matters Conference (NMC) on April 16, 17, and 18. The Conference will feature experts and artists from around the country to spread awareness, destigmatize neurodivergence, and increase disability inclusion in society. The Conference will be free to stream through STE's Facebook and YouTube channels.

"Last year, we created the Neurodiversity Matters Conference as we needed to pivot our planned programming online," states Teddy Lytle, Associate Artistic Director of STE and the main organizer of this year's conference. "We are excited to welcome a diverse group of wonderful minds at who are the forefront of neurodiverse studies and inclusion."

Topics this year include The Many Definitions of Neurodiversity, Neurodivergence, & Inclusion as well as two panels on the intersectionality of disability with BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities. The conference will culminate with an online reading of Unscripted, a 10-minute play by STE's resident playwright, Dave Osmundsen.

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble is a non-profit professional theatre company with a mission to evolve the awareness, resources, and professionals that empower our neurodiverse community in achieving equal opportunity and full participation in society.

More information about STE can be found at stensemble.org.


