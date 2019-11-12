STE Presents THE SANTALAND DIARIES

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble (STE) of Providence continues their inaugural season with THE SANTALAND DIARIES & SEASON'S GREETINGS, by David Sedaris, adapted by Joe Mantello, and directed by Clay B. Martin (Providence, RI). When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy's department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season, as a reluctant, but relentlessly cheerful, elf. Newly christened "Crumpet", our clever anti-hero shares his observations of the mayhem in front of and behind the scenes during one chaotic December, from aggressive parents and drunken Santas, to flirtatious actors, poor hygiene, and the racially charged hazards of being a "Pointer Elf." Will Crumpet find a moment of pure Christmas spirit? The perfect Christmas treat for grownups, this one-man show has been an annual tradition at theaters across the United States for the past twenty years.

The production is a collaboration between STE, Red Fork Empire, a local artist collective, and Empire Revue, Providence's longest-running sketch & variety show.

Crumpet will be played by the following four actors:

Adam Bram (Providence, RI)

Dates: 12/1, 12/8, 12/21 @4pm

Kevin Broccoli (Johnston, RI)

Dates: 11/30 - @7pm, 12/6, 12/13, 12/14 @7pm, 12/19, 12/21 @7pm

Daniel Perkins (Taunton, MA)

Dates: 11/30 @ 4pm, 12/5, 12/7 @4pm, 12/14 @ 4pm, 12/15, 12/20

Mark Wilburn (East Bridgewater, MA)

Dates: 11/29, 12/7 @ 7pm, 12/12, 12/22

The Season's Greetings prologue will be performed by the following actors on varying dates:

Blake DeVaney (Providence, RI), Cherylee Dumas (Narragansett, RI), Anastasia LaFrance (Bridgewater, MA), Amie Lytle (Braintree, MA), Bob Lively (Attleboro, MA), Kelly McGrath (Weymouth, MA), Kimberly Paine (N. Attleboro, MA), Mary Paolino (E. Greenwich, RI), Korey Pimental (New Bedford, MA), Josh Raymo (Portsmouth, RI), Jonathan Safford (Warwick, RI), Fallon Sousa (Fall River, MA), Kevin Thibault (Warwick, RI), and Carol Varden (N. Providence, RI).

CREW

Director - Clay B. Martin

Assistant Director - Javier Aybar

Producer - Megan Ruggiero

Stage Manager - Dan Boyle

Production Manager - Bradley Robinson

Scenic Designer - Katherine Niedzwiadek

Lighting Designer - Alexander Sprague

Sound Designer - Javier Aybar & Empire Revue

Costume Designer - Kat Fortner (Red Fork Empire)

Properties - Justin Stanley (Red Fork Empire)

Performances will be held at the Providence Place Mall, Level 2 (next to Boscov's). Performances begin on Black Friday, November 29th at 7pm. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances will be at 7pm with Saturday matinees at 4pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm Doors will open 30 minutes prior to curtain. All performances are sensory-friendly but include explicit content. Parental guidance advised.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://spectrum-theatre-ensemble.square.site/. Senior, student, under 30, and group rates apply. For further information or review requests, please contact Megan Ruggiero, Communications Director, at Megan@STEnsemble.org.





