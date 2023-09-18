SMOKEY - MUSIC & MEMORIES Postponed At Providence Performing Arts Center

Originally scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, the concert has been postponed to Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Sep. 18, 2023

Due to a scheduling conflict, Smokey Robinson's concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8P has been postponed to Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 8P.

Current ticketholders who can attend on April 13 do not need to take any action at this time; the PPAC Box Office will honor tickets for the October 7th concert at the April 13, 2024 concert. 

Tickets for Smokey – Music & Memories are available for purchase at the PPAC box office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org

Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Tickets are $49.50 - $174.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.




Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Roundabout Productions (9/14-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The GroovaLottos @ Doug's House of Harmony
Doug's House of Harmony (9/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at Barker (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROMEO & JULIET
Burbage Theatre Co (8/31-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
J-DAPA (11/03-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

