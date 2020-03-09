SHAW SHOW Postponed Due To Statewide Coronavirus Concerns

After careful consideration of city and statewide coronavirus concerns, all performances of SHAW SHOW at Goff Jr. High Auditorium, Pawtucket have been postponed.



SHAW SHOW Director Duane Langley states,"In light of the state of emergency declaration today by Governor Raimondo and continuing apprehension of large public gatherings, we agreed to postpone the production to ensure the health and well-being of our audience and production staff."



The show's producer, Before The Horse Entertainment plans to stage the production later in the year when the health crisis has passed. For questions about the show or ticket purchases, please email duane@beforethehorse.com or call (401) 269-8308.





