Rhode Island Youth Theatre to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ and THE MUSIC MANAt The Historic Park Theatre And Event Center!

The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center is re-opening this summer, and Rhode Island Youth Theatre wants you to join us as they perform two fantastic shows there!

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition

Ages 7-16, follow RIYT down the yellow brick road this summer as we bring the classic and timeless tale of Dorothy and her adventures in Oz to the stage July 25th-August 6th! No experience required. Rehearsals and shows will take place at The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center. Rehearsals Monday-Friday 9-3pm. Shows: August 5 at 10am and 7pm, & August 6th at 7pm. Visit www.riyt.org to register!

The Music Man, Jr.

"There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian." This classic musical will be so much fun to work on, and we hope you will join us! No experience required. Rehearsals will be held at The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center, Monday-Friday, 9-3 pm, August 8-19th. Shows: Friday, August 19 at 10am & 7pm, and Saturday, August 20 at 7 pm. Visit www.riyt.org to register!

Scholarships available for all programs!