Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project Announces The Release Of RIWCP 2021: The Virtual Edition

Though COVID-19 stopped live performances for most of 2020, the Rhode Island Women's Choreography Project is back and stronger than ever before. In an upcoming video premiere on June 26th, RIWCP 2021: The Virtual Edition will showcase six short dance films by up-and-coming female-identifying choreographers from New England and beyond. Settings ranging from mountains to sand dunes to city apartments serve as the backdrop for new dance in a celebration of women in creative leadership.

In addition to this virtual program, RIWCP continued to deepen its mission of supporting women's choreographic voices with a brand new mentorship program for its participants. This year, well-established choreographers, including Shura Baryshnikov and Mariana Oliveira, offered participants a unique opportunity to receive one-on-one guidance and insight on navigating the field of choreography as a woman. Bonnie O'Rourke, Baryshnikov's mentee, says of her experience this year: "My goal in my career is to continuously evolve as a choreographer and never build boundaries. Having a mentor along the way in this process allowed me to see opportunities I had blinders to and challenged me to look beyond the obvious."

Tickets to RIWCP: The Virtual Edition are available now ($5 minimum; $15 suggested price). Ticket holders will receive a link to view the production from the comfort of their own home on June 26 and will have unlimited streaming access until July 25. Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets. Available proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the RIWCP Artist Fund, supporting this year's RIWCP dancers and choreographers whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

THE 2021 ARTISTS AND MENTORS