Rhode Island Philharmonic Presents WEST SIDE STORY

The concert will be conducted by Tito Munoz.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents West Side Story on Saturday, March 18th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence. Conducted by Tito Munoz.

The program includes Ravel's Rapsodie espagnole, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3, featuring renowned pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk, Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain Suite, and Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

Tickets start at $15 and are available online at tickets.riphil.org or by phone at 401-248-7000. Rush Hour concert on Friday, March 17th, at 6:30pm.




Review: /A.DICK.TED/ at Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Review: /A.DICK.TED/ at Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury mounts Teddy Lytle's trenchant, stylish (mostly) one-man show with music about addiction and recovery
Peter Fogels TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Kingston Center For The Arts Photo
Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Kingston Center For The Arts
Sometimes history repeats itself. On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show. Palminteri was truly impressed. And just like the Legendary Robert Deniro discovered Chazz Palminteri 30 years earlier -- Palminteri discovered Peter Fogel and offered --on the spot -- to direct his solo show!
Trinity Rep Stages New Play THE INFERIOR SEX Photo
Trinity Rep Stages New Play THE INFERIOR SEX
Trinity Repertory Company continues its 2022-23 Season with the new production The Inferior Sex by Jacqueline E. Lawton, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. The Inferior Sex runs at Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater from March 16 through April 16, 2023.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Providence Performing Arts Center
Come From Away isn’t just a must-see, it’s a must-feel, so take advantage of seeing this tremendous production in person, while it’s at the Providence Performing Arts Center and get “all the feels.”

February 24, 2023

February 22, 2023

Special Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/ Announced At Wilbury Theatre GroupSpecial Performances Of /A.DICK.TED/ Announced At Wilbury Theatre Group
February 21, 2023

Starting this weekend, Wilbury Theatre Group presents a limited run of /a.dick.ted/ OR, learning to breathe underwater; a ritual of lemons. also known as, I love you, I hate you, shut up & tell me everything! [a mostly-true entirely-honest tale of recovery] A SOLO PUNK ROCK EPIC POEM - February 24 through March 4, 2023.
RISE Presents Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2RISE Presents Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2
February 17, 2023

RISE will present Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, March 24 - April 2 at The RISE Playhouse, directed and music directed by Gordon R. Dell.
The Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert SeriesThe Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series
February 16, 2023

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that the theatre's  “Cool Summer Nights” concert series returns in June and July 2023. It's a “cool,” affordable way to have a fun night out; tickets for “Cool Summer Nights” start at just $10! 
