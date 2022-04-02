Rhode Island Philharmonic Announces Spring Season

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's spring season blooms festively with American Classics featuring the much-anticipated return of pianist Jon Kimura Parker on Saturday, April 9th at 8pm at The VETS. Maestro Bramwell Tovey leads this 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series concert showcasing the RI Philharmonic Orchestra premieres of George Gershwin's Overture to Strike Up the Band, Florence Price's Symphony No.3 and Gabriela Lena Frank's Haillí-Serenata, alongside Gershwin's high-spirited Piano Concerto in F. There will also be an Open Rehearsal on Friday, April 8th at 5:30pm.

Florence Price's historical significance cannot be overstated. Her Symphony No.1 was the first symphony by a Black American woman composer to be performed by a major U.S. orchestra. Ms. Price's Symphony No.3, although premiered in 1940 and hailed by no less a luminary than Eleanor Roosevelt, remained unpublished until 2008. Fortunately, orchestras are now beginning to perform this towering work with some regularity.

Named "one of the most significant women composers in history" by The Washington Post, American composer Gabriela Lena Frank draws from a rich multicultural heritage that includes a mother of mixed Peruvian/Chinese ancestry and a father of Lithuanian/Jewish descent. Commissioned and premiered earlier this season by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Frank's Haillí-Serenata enjoys its second performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.

Vaccine Policy for April Concerts

Upon entering The VETS, patrons can quickly provide:

Proof of full vaccination* from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination, either with a physical copy or on a smartphone, and

Accepted form of ID: A government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport for patrons 18 years and older. Patrons under 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID.

For everyone's safety, the use of testing in lieu of vaccination is temporarily suspended. All audience members will be fully vaccinated. All staff and performers are fully vaccinated, boosted, and subject to regular Covid-19 testing.

Masks will be provided free to anyone without one upon entering for wearing at all times while in the concert hall. It is recommended that patrons bring their own four or five-ply mask if they can (K-N95 or similar).

* "Fully vaccinated" means that on the day of the performance at least 14 days have elapsed since the patron's final dose of an FDA or WHO approved two- or one-dose COVID-19 vaccine plus receipt of a booster, if eligible. For more details, visit:

https://www.riphil.org/news/audience-safety-protocols-ri-philharmonic-orchestra-at-the-vets If you have any questions, please email BoxOffice@riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is committed to creating exceptional concert experiences, while exceeding the most current COVID-19 protocols. The Orchestra safely and successfully presented its 77th Season throughout the fall at The VETS in Providence under the baton of Bramwell Tovey. As one excited patron observed, the RIPO "shook the rafters" at the season opener, with 78 musicians on stage. In December, Tovey's first Rhode Island "Messiah" safely included the masked and fully vaccinated Providence Singers, with one hundred percent of the Orchestra's artists and staff vaccinated. Safety protocols have been vital as the Orchestra and its safety coalition partners continue to invite audiences to return for in-person performances.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra continues to provide livestream access to subscribers and ticket holders , guaranteeing that those with a ticket may enjoy performances at home, if they choose.

