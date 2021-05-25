Rhode Island Philharmonic Announces Spectacular June Gala With Emanuel Ax

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents a spectacular June Gala Celebration with GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax on Saturday, June 12th at 5pm at The VETS.

The program for this Annual Gala Celebration led by Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey will feature Beethoven's Overture to Egmont and his Emperor Concerto, as well as Haydn's March for the Royal Society of Musicians. The Haydn work will be performed for the first time by the RI Philharmonic Orchestra. Post-performance, the Philharmonic will host a sold-out outdoor dinner and celebration for sponsors and their guests.

Limited in-person single tickets and virtual tickets for the 5pm June Gala concert are now available for purchase. Capacity has been expanded for this concert to 900 seats. Seating will continue to be socially distanced and all attendees must wear masks. Tickets start at $35 and are available on a first come, first served basis. Call 401.248.7000 or visit tickets.riphil.org to purchase tickets. The June Gala is available to wider audiences via livestream. If you are interested in viewing this concert live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. A virtual single ticket purchase option is available at $60 per household.

"I am delighted to welcome Manny Ax to perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. We greatly look forward to sharing this magnificent music. We have an incredible night in store for you and encourage you to come out to celebrate your Orchestra," says Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey. "Our annual Gala is the Philharmonic's most significant artistic event, and most important fundraiser of the year," says Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The funds raised during our Fund-A-Need presentation will support scholarships and community programs that reach tens-of

thousands of students each year."

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has sustained its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during these difficult times, in spite of the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic. The RI Philharmonic Orchestra ensured live access to symphonic music for its audience by offering limited in-person seating at The VETS, and unlimited virtual live access through its new website, StreamRIPhil.org. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26th at The VETS under strict safety measures, making the RI Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School has been open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes throughout the Pandemic, and has continued its partnerships in the community that bring music education opportunities to tens-of-thousands of students.

The RI Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021/2022 Season will launch at The VETS next September, with the hall at full capacity on stage as well as for the audience. Season subscriptions are available by calling

401.248.7000 or emailing boxoffice@riphil.org. The Orchestra will continue to livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to subscribers only at StreamRIPhil.org. The RI Philharmonic Music School continues to offer virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes and will resume in-person teaching beginning this July. Visit RIPhil.org for details on enrollment.

"We have a fabulous Gala concert coming up in June and are extremely grateful to welcome back larger audiences to the hall while continuing some safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the

American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and Orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible." The VETS continues to take enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers.

Limited In-Person Single Ticket Sales: https://tickets.riphil.org

Livestream Tickets: https://www.streamRIPhil.org

For details on the safety protocols and entry process at The VETS, please visit: https://www.thevetsri.com/plan-your-visit/safe-and-clean

Enrollment Details for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School: https://www.riphil.org

Photo Credit: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco