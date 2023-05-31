Review: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea

Celebrate the illustrious career of Ol' Blue Eyes

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet Photo 3 Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet
Review: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic Playhouse

Review: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic Playhouse

Theatre By The Sea kicks off the summer and their 90th season with “My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” a remarkably stylish and highly entertaining production showcasing more than fifty favorite tunes from the five-decade career of America’s most-beloved crooner, also known as Ol’ Blue Eyes and “Chairman of the Board.”

On Kyle Dixon’s beautifully designed, sophisticated set, reminiscent of a 1950s-era nightclub, four talented singers gather to celebrate Frank Sinatra’s musical biography, sharing snippets of his most famous numbers (as well as some lesser known tracks) while relaying amusing and poignant stories about his professional and personal life, including his Rat Pack days and landmark love affairs with many of Hollywood’s legendary sex symbols.

Christopher Brasfield, Danny Drewes, Alyssa Giannetti and Lucy Horton take the audience on a sentimental journey with a plentiful series of joyous medleys, each with a particular theme, including Broadway (“My Funny Valentine,” “Makin’ Whoopee,” “I Get a Kick Out of You”), Love and Marriage (“That Old Black Magic,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”), Cities (“I Love Paris,” “Chicago, Chicago”), and even the Moon (“Fly Me to the Moon”).

Under the direction and choreography of Greg Santos, these four gifted performers, clad in the classiest of outfits designed by Kelly Baker, sing their hearts out and dance the night away to the exquisite, enchanting music of Milton Granger (piano), Garrett Campbell (bass), and Mike Sartini (percussion).

The entire show is a delectable treat, with highlights that include Giannetti’s smooth rendition of “The Way You Look Tonight,” Drewes’ affecting version of “Drinkin’ Again” (from the Losers medley), Horton’s haunting, “I Only Have Eyes for You,” and Brasfield’s spirited, “My Kind of Town.”

When the ensemble joins together for Sinatra’s most celebrated anthems (“The Lady is a Tramp,” “New York, New York,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and “My Way”), the energy in the audience is bustling and nothing short of contagious.

There is no better way than Theatre By The Sea’s “My Way” to welcome summer in Rhode Island.

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” runs through June 11th at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Card’s Pond Road in Wakefield, RI. For information and tickets, visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

Ocean State Improv Festival Comes to Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield Photo
Ocean State Improv Festival Comes to Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield

The lights go up. Actors step onstage. The audience does not know what is about to happen… and neither do the performers. That magic moment that holds the potential for anything to unfold is the driving force behind the Ocean State Improv Festival, which will take the stage at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield, Rhode Island June 7-11.

Review: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea Photo
Review: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea

What did our critic think of MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea?

DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Puts Students In The Spotlight On The PPAC Stage On June 5, 202 Photo
DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Puts Students In The Spotlight On The PPAC Stage On June 5, 2023

On June 5, 2023, 155 elementary students from Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls, RI will have the extraordinary opportunity to sing, dance and act on the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) stage as the result of a grant awarded to PPAC by Disney.

Review: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Review: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury's world-premiere production of GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT is a feast for the senses and a pointed modern feminist take on the work of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi.


From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... (read more about this author)

Review: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The SeaReview: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea
Review: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic PlayhouseReview: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic Playhouse
Review: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre Group
REVIEW: THE INFERIOR SEX at Trinity Repertory CompanyREVIEW: THE INFERIOR SEX at Trinity Repertory Company

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RI Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET directed by Jackie Davis
Burbage Theatre Co (6/01-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You