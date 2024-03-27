Review: WOLF PLAY at Wilbury Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the beginning of ‘Wolf Play,’ Hansol Jung’s gripping, intense drama, now playing at Wilbury Theatre Group, an individual casually walks on stage, faces the audience, and poses the question, “What if I said I am not what you think you see?” Since all theater is technically a suspension of disbelief, this doesn’t seem like an especially tall order, until we learn that not only is the adult performer asking the audience to imagine her as a youngster, but also that the child she is portraying expects everyone to believe that he is a wolf.

The six-year-old child, Jeenu—played fastidiously and persuasively by Sara States, all the while moving a faceless, paper mâché puppet around as his personage—is at the unfortunate center of an adoption gone wrong, not just once but twice. Robin (Beth Alianiello) wants a child so desperately and urgently that she finds one on the internet. Her spouse, Ash (Ellen Zahniser), who is on the cusp of launching a successful boxing career, is not ready to be a parent, let alone to a child found online. Jeenu’s adopted father, Peter (Jeff Ararat), has chosen to “rehome” Jeenu now that he and his wife have been gifted a newborn of their own.

We first meet Robin in her home jampacked with blue balloons, anxiously awaiting Jeenu’s arrival. Robin’s brother, Ryan (Teddy Lytle), a gym owner and Ash’s trainer, respects his sister’s decision yet reminds her that the whole situation is undeniably sketchy. Peter arrives with Jeenu (who he calls “junior”) in tow and assumes Ryan is Robin’s husband, until the noticeably absent Ash appears and asks him to leave. When Peter realizes Robin and Ash and are a couple, he becomes enraged and accuses them of duping him, shouting loudly while voicing his dismay as Ryan forces him out. Unfortunately, that isn’t the last we see of Peter.

Throughout the play, as moments like this transpire, Jeenu provides candid commentary, much like the narrator of a nature show, educating the viewers on the likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses of a wild animal, with declarations like, “Wolves know how to fight, to survive,” “Wolves suck at being alone,” “Wolves hate yoga!” Given the way humans in his environment are seemingly prone to behave, the audience better understands why Jeenu has taken on the identity of a wolf, and especially when he feels it is necessary to attack and defend himself.

Jeenu’s story is a compelling one, as he learns to adjust to his new surroundings, chooses carefully when to speak aloud, and learns to connect more easily with Ash (the fighter) than with Robin (the pacifier). Marcel A. Mascaro’s clever, concise stage direction skillfully complements the script's overlapping dialogue, particularly with their remarkably effective use of haunting silhouette imagery.

The actors who play the adults (at least by age) in Jeenu’s life all deliver fine, noteworthy performances. Lytle convincingly comes across as the supportive sibling, until he selfishly feels otherwise. Ararat’s portrayal of the irredeemable Peter is so on point, he makes it impossible to feel even an ounce of sympathy for him, despite all his mistakes. Alianiello impresses and endears as the over-sensitive mother who tries to remain positive on the surface, regardless of the dubious circumstances. Zahniser’s Ash, arguably the most reputable member of the cast, shines brightly, especially when they become taken with parenthood, and as a force to be reckoned with in and out of the ring.

Wilbury Theatre Group’s ‘Wolf Play’ is original, engaging, thought-provoking theater with superb acting and sharp direction.

‘Wolf Play’ runs through April 7th at Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-400-7100 or visit https://thewilburygroup.org/wolf-play.html

Photo by Erin X. Smithers