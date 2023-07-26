Renowned Artist Sarah Lane Appointed School Director Of Ballet RI

Leading dance educator to take on major artistic role.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Renowned Artist Sarah Lane Appointed School Director Of Ballet RI

Ballet RI has revealed that world-renowned dancer, teacher, coach and rehearsal director Sarah Lane will become the next Director of the School of Ballet RI, taking on a major artistic role as the leading dance educator at the organization. Lane, a former principal dancer with American Ballet Theater, has performed extensively as an international guest artist with ballet companies around the world. She will take on the role of School Director overseeing the education arm of the leading dance institution in the region, with more than 350 enrolled students annually, more than 70 scheduled weekly classes during the academic year, and 25 faculty members with a broad range of styles and backgrounds. Lane will begin September 1, 2023, prior to the start of fall classes.

"Dance education is one of the most impactful things that we do, and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Sarah as she takes on this important role in Ballet RI," said Kathleen Breen Combes, Director of Ballet RI. "Sarah's extensive resume as a world-renowned dancer, teacher, and coach made her the ideal candidate, and I am thrilled she will be joining us as we continue nurturing the next generation of artists and leaders with comprehensive, rigorous, and compassionate dance education."

In addition to her 18-year tenure with ABT, Lane has performed with major ballet companies around the world including San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, Kremlin Ballet, Barcelona Ballet, and Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. A native of San Francisco, Lane is the recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace award, the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts, a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach specializing in Hormone Health, an alumna of the Harvard Crossover into Business program, and is completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She has been featured in Dance Teacher, Glamour, Elle, Pulp, Interview, Timeout, Dance, and Pointe magazines and performed as the dance and body double for Natalie Portman in the movie BLACK SWAN.

Lane's transition comes as the school continues on a trajectory of growth, having expanded its programs to create a broad and inclusive curriculum of dance education. Lane will oversee the ProviDANCE Academy, the in-studio component of the new afterschool program in four Providence and Pawtucket elementary schools. Additionally, Lane will lead the Trainee program offering education and mentorship for students pursuing a career in dance, in addition to the many other specialized programs the school offers.

Lane's arrival follows current School Director Marissa Parmenter's announcement she will be transitioning to the role of Associate Professor of Dance at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. "I will miss my colleague and friend Marissa Parmenter dearly and wish her the best in this exciting next chapter of her career," said Breen Combes.

The nonprofit School of Ballet RI provides world-class training and offers its students the unique distinction of being affiliated with the premier professional company in the region. The school provides classes for students from age three through seniors, providing unique performing opportunities, state of the art studios, mentorship opportunities in a nurturing setting. Ballet RI is a member of the Cultural Competency and Equity Coalition, working to transform the cultural norms within the classical arts and beyond; its faculty and staff attend regular meetings and workshops to inform their teaching practices.



