Renaissance City Theatre, Inc. Extends Search for New Artistic Director

Renaissance City Theatre, Inc., the producing entity of the Granite Theatre, extends its search for a new Artistic Director to fill the position of retiring Artistic Directors David and Beth Jepson. It has been and will continue to be the mission of the Granite Theatre to provide exceptional year-round theatrical performances, education and other opportunities for the community of Westerly and surrounding areas. Maintaining the vision for top notch performances and patron experiences has led to an extension of the search for a new full-time Artistic Director. The dynamic nature of an Artistic Director's position requires thoughtfulness and diligence on the part of the Board of Directors to ensure the quality of the programming continues to grow and thrive. As this search continues, the Granite Theatre's Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jude Pescatello as the interim Artistic Director. His knowledge of the Granite Theatre's unique and timeless niche will ensure the seamless transition of the Jepson's. Mr. Pescatello, with full support of the Board of Directors and its new President, John Cillino, will usher the Granite Theatre into 2020.

The 2020 season will open with the same vigor and excitement as it always does. "Deathtrap", beginning on March 20, 2020, under the direction of Michael Thurber, promises to be another tremendously performed mystery and perfect cure for cabin fever. As a staple fixture to Westerly and the Rhode Island community, the Granite Theatre appreciates the continued patronage of the people and looks forward to seeing the seats of the Theatre's 2020 season full again!





