Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RISE To Present THE GIN GAME, A Special One-Weekend Engagement, November 11-13

This winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which originally starred Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
RISE To Present THE GIN GAME, A Special One-Weekend Engagement, November 11-13

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble has announced THE GIN GAME, a one-weekend engagement co-starring Maureen Noel and Steve Taschereau.

This winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which originally starred Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, and was later revived with Julie Harris and Charles Durning, uses a card game as a metaphor for life.

Weller Martin (Steve Taschereau) is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey (Maureen Noel), a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover that they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives. Fonsia wins every time, and their secrets become weapons used against one another.

This production is a rare chance to see the play that the Boston Globe called "Perfect...a vibrant study on loneliness, disillusion, old age, and death, yet fiercely funny" and the New York Times called "the closest thing the theater offers to a duel at 10 paces."

Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


West Bay Community Theater Presents VILLAINS ONLY - THE VILLAINS RETURNWest Bay Community Theater Presents VILLAINS ONLY - THE VILLAINS RETURN
September 29, 2022

West Bay Community Theater will present its own unique musical revue, Villains Only – The Villains Return on Friday, October 28th & Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at The Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick.
The Gamm Wins Grant To Offer Free Classes To LBGTQ+ YouthThe Gamm Wins Grant To Offer Free Classes To LBGTQ+ Youth
September 26, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in Warwick, R.I., has won a grant to offer free classes for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other sexual- and gender-minority youth.
Wilbury Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE Starting This MonthWilbury Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of SILHOUETTE OF A SILHOUETTE Starting This Month
September 25, 2022

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the World Premiere of Silhouette of a Silhouette by Rhode Island icon Rose Weaver and directed by Don Mays - September 30 through October 16.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Sterling Elliott in TACO Classical Series Opening Night ConcertThe Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Sterling Elliott in TACO Classical Series Opening Night Concert
September 22, 2022

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present its Season 2022-23 TACO Classical Series Opening Night concert, Sterling Elliott, on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS: THE ECHOES TOUR Kicks Off In New England This Week!NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS: THE ECHOES TOUR Kicks Off In New England This Week!
September 21, 2022

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will be kicking of their rescheduled dates for The Echoes Tour in New England this week with their first show in Boston tomorrow and a stop in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on September 25, 2022. Masks will not be required at this performance.