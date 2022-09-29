RISE To Present THE GIN GAME, A Special One-Weekend Engagement, November 11-13

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble has announced THE GIN GAME, a one-weekend engagement co-starring Maureen Noel and Steve Taschereau.



This winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which originally starred Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, and was later revived with Julie Harris and Charles Durning, uses a card game as a metaphor for life.

Weller Martin (Steve Taschereau) is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey (Maureen Noel), a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover that they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives. Fonsia wins every time, and their secrets become weapons used against one another.

This production is a rare chance to see the play that the Boston Globe called "Perfect...a vibrant study on loneliness, disillusion, old age, and death, yet fiercely funny" and the New York Times called "the closest thing the theater offers to a duel at 10 paces."



Now in its 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs.