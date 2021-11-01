RISE To Present A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL!

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble has announced its December production, A Christmas Story: The Musical.

With music and lyrics by Tony- and Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and a book by Joseph Robinette, A Christmas Story is based on the classic 1983 film of the same name. Ranee Csigay, MFA, an adjunct professor of theater at Rhode Island College, will direct a cast of twenty-one local performers from across the region.

Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants nothing more for Christmas than an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. But first, he'll have to navigate past a maniacal department store Santa, an infamous leg lamp, a triple-dog-dare to lick a frozen flagpole, and much more. Nominated for three Tony Awards in 2013, A Christmas Story is a classic and heartfelt holiday tale backed by a magnificent score.

A Christmas Story, one of the most beloved holiday tales of our time, is brought to life in this wondrous musical, enhanced by an amazing score by two of the most gifted composers of their generation. Pasek and Paul won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score for Dear Evan Hansen in 2017, and composed the music and lyrics to the films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, both of which won them Academy Awards for Best Song.

Now in our 16th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.