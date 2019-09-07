RISE Presents THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
RISE will present The Haunting of Hill House, an adaptation of the book that helped create the haunted house genre originally written by Shirley Jackson.
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, one of the Ocean State's premier community theater companies, is thrilled to start of their 14th season with their production of The Haunting of Hill House directed by local Dark Fiction author Emily Tallman and adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirely Jackson.
Cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty and silent. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of a team of investigators of the supernatural phenomena who have been granted a short lease by the present owner. Their mission is to delve into the morbid history of the house and come to grips with the occult forces that have made it uninhabitable for years before the house delves too deep into their minds.
Join local author Emily Tallman and The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble as they produce the classic gothic tale by Shirley Jackson, as a haunted house theater experience like no other.
Approximate Running Time: 1 and 1 Half Hours
Directed By Emily Tallman
Adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirely Jackson.
Cast:
Erica Strickland (of Brighton, Mass) as Elenor Vance
Constance Almonte (of East Greenwich, RI) as Mrs. Dudley
Samantha Acampora (of Providence, RI) as Theadora
Tom Morey (of West Warwick, RI) as Dr. Montague
Nicholas Tvaroha (of Woonsocket, RI) as Luke Sanderson
Mary Chase (of Warwick, RI) as Mrs. Montague
Tom Rimer (of Foxborough, Mass) as Arthur Parker
Steven Ferron (of Smithfeild, RI) as Henry Stable
Lauren Ferreira (of Cranston, RI)as Poppy Crane
Bethany Whitehead (of New Bedford, Mass) as Prudence Crane
Brittney Simard (of Woonsocket, RI) as Clementime Ame
Mitchelle Savoie (of Pascoag, RI) as Rodmilla Tramaine
WHEN:
October 11-20, 2019
Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:30
Sunday performances @ 2:00
WHERE:
The RISE Playhouse
142 Clinton Street
Woonsocket, RI
Ample municipal parking available
TICKETS:
$20 regular admission
$16 for seniors, students, military, law enforcement and firefighters
Tickets available at the door or in advance at www.ristage.org