RISE Presents THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

RISE will present The Haunting of Hill House, an adaptation of the book that helped create the haunted house genre originally written by Shirley Jackson.

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, one of the Ocean State's premier community theater companies, is thrilled to start of their 14th season with their production of The Haunting of Hill House directed by local Dark Fiction author Emily Tallman and adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirely Jackson.

Cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty and silent. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of a team of investigators of the supernatural phenomena who have been granted a short lease by the present owner. Their mission is to delve into the morbid history of the house and come to grips with the occult forces that have made it uninhabitable for years before the house delves too deep into their minds.

Join local author Emily Tallman and The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble as they produce the classic gothic tale by Shirley Jackson, as a haunted house theater experience like no other.

Approximate Running Time: 1 and 1 Half Hours

Directed By Emily Tallman

Adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirely Jackson.

Cast:

Erica Strickland (of Brighton, Mass) as Elenor Vance

Constance Almonte (of East Greenwich, RI) as Mrs. Dudley

Samantha Acampora (of Providence, RI) as Theadora

Tom Morey (of West Warwick, RI) as Dr. Montague

Nicholas Tvaroha (of Woonsocket, RI) as Luke Sanderson

Mary Chase (of Warwick, RI) as Mrs. Montague

Tom Rimer (of Foxborough, Mass) as Arthur Parker

Steven Ferron (of Smithfeild, RI) as Henry Stable

Lauren Ferreira (of Cranston, RI)as Poppy Crane

Bethany Whitehead (of New Bedford, Mass) as Prudence Crane

Brittney Simard (of Woonsocket, RI) as Clementime Ame

Mitchelle Savoie (of Pascoag, RI) as Rodmilla Tramaine

WHEN:

October 11-20, 2019

Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:30

Sunday performances @ 2:00

WHERE:

The RISE Playhouse

142 Clinton Street

Woonsocket, RI



Ample municipal parking available

TICKETS:

$20 regular admission

$16 for seniors, students, military, law enforcement and firefighters

Tickets available at the door or in advance at www.ristage.org





