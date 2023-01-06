Providence Performing Arts Center and WPRI 12, Partner With Rhode Island Blood Center To Host A Community Blood Drive

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12, in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC), are hosting their fourth community blood drive on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 10A to 3P in PPAC's Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. FREE parking will be available for blood donors on the Page Street side of the Theatre.

PPAC and WPRI 12 invite those who are interested in donating to schedule an appointment in advance by visiting ribc.org/arts

The Rhode Island Blood Center provides over 250 units of blood and blood products each day, and blood supply constantly needs to be replenished. The entire process takes less than an hour, and a single donation can help to save three lives.

PPAC first began hosting blood drives in partnership with WPRI 12 for the Rhode Island Blood Center in October 2020; at that time, the RIBC saw a decrease in hosted public blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The PPAC Grand Lobby is an ideal location for a blood drive, with ample space to accommodate many donors," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, PPAC President and CEO. "The need for blood donations is always great; we encourage everyone who can donate blood to come down to PPAC on February 15 and participate in this life-saving act."

"We are happy to continue our community partnership with PPAC. It is crucial to maintain safe levels of a blood supply for our community year-round," said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager at the Rhode Island Blood Center. "It is safe to donate blood. Blood donation is critical in helping to save lives. We thank PPAC for supporting the Blood Center."

RHODE ISLAND BLOOD CENTER (RIBC) was founded in 1979 as a nonprofit community blood center. For over 35 years, RIBC has been the primary supplier of blood and blood products to patients being cared for in hospitals throughout Rhode Island and in neighboring states. Our mission is to help save lives by ensuring a safe and plentiful blood supply to the patients and hospitals we serve. RIBC is also part of the National Marrow Donor Program and collects stem cells for transplant at its Providence location. RIBC provides therapeutic treatments for patients in local hospitals. Our state-of-the-art laboratory performs donor testing for over 400,000 donations per year. RIBC is also involved in various local and national research programs to improve all aspects of the blood supply. RIBC is a division of New York Blood Center, Inc. (a family of operating Divisions known as New York Blood Center Enterprises). For more information, visit ribc.org.

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) presents a full roster of touring Broadway productions, concerts, and comedy. Located in the heart of Providence's arts and entertainment district, PPAC is the second largest theatre of its kind in the country. The Loew's Theatre Building, which is the historic home of PPAC, opened in October 1928 and has been applauded for its beauty and grandeur. PPAC is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been consistently ranked as one of the top ten live entertainment venues in U.S. by industry publications like Pollstar and VenuesNow.