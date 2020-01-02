Providence Performing Arts Center Has Announced ARTS Scholarships 2020 Program

Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), are pleased to announce that applications for the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program will be available on Thursday, January 2, 2020; applications will then be accepted until Friday, February 28, 2020 at 4P.

The ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, sponsored by The Textron Charitable Trust and the PPAC Annual Fund Donors with support from Ocean State Charities Trust, awards up to $500 in financial assistance to each of the 30 winning talented Rhode Island students. Qualified students must be aged 11 - 14 by June 1, 2020 and reside in and attend school in Rhode Island. These scholarships offer young artists an opportunity to attend local summer arts education programs that will broaden their experiences in a chosen area of study.

Starting Thursday, January 2, 2020, ARTS Scholarships 2020 applications and guidelines will be available both online at https://www.ppacri.org/outreach/arts-scholarship and in person at PPAC's Administrative Office, 220 Weybosset Street, Second Floor, Providence, RI 02903. The Administrative Office is open Monday through Friday, 9A to 6P. For more information, please visit www.ppacri.org or call (401) 421-2997.

Completed applications must be submitted to Cynthia Goldsmith, Director of Special Projects / Assistant to the President, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903 no later than 4P on Friday, February 28, 2020.

In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts. Over the past 23 years, 642 scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students. Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at The Rhode Island School of Design, University of Rhode Island String Camp, Festival Ballet Providence, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Newport Art Museum, Next Stop Broadway®, The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Rhode Island Latino Arts, and others.



"Rhode Island is rich in culture and diversity," said Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program. "We are happy to provide the youth of our state with an opportunity to tap into their artistic abilities and develop skills that can help shape their lives."

"It is heartwarming to see the exceptional talent of our scholarship recipients each year," said P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC. "When we began the ARTS Scholarships program 23 years ago as part of our Gospel Fest (produced by PPAC with local, volunteer choirs), we were able to give ten scholarships; as of spring 2020, that number will be more than 670. We could not have foreseen how many students would benefit from this program; we have heard from past recipients about what an impact the scholarship had on their lives."





