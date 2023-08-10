Pre-Sale Tickets & Youth Cast Auditions Revealed for A NEWPORT NUTCRACKER at Rosecliff

Limited capacity of 100 guests per performance | November 22 - December 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Pre-Sale Tickets & Youth Cast Auditions Revealed for A NEWPORT NUTCRACKER at Rosecliff

Premium seating for Newport Contemporary Ballet's annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff is available now for pre-sale. Information and tickets are available at Click Here.

Due to the unique nature of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, production capacity is limited to 100 guests per performance and historically sells-out. There are a total of 15 performances that run November 22, 24-26, and 28 through December 1st. Only premium tickets are available now through September 28. ALL pricing tiers go on sale starting September 29. Information and tickets are available at Click Here.

NCB also announced that it will hold open auditions for youth cast members for its 22nd annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. The audition date is Saturday, September 9, 2023 at The Academy At Newport Contemporary Ballet, 3 Charles Street, Newport, RI.

Children Ages 7-11 will be seen from 10:00am to 12:00 Noon, and Youth, ages 12 and up will be seen from 12:30pm to 2:30 PM.

More details, including attire, photo requirements, registration form & fee etc. are all available at the company's website at www. Newportcontemporaryballet.org. Auditionees are asked to arrive 15 mins prior to their scheduled audition time.

Described by the Boston Globe as "Brimming with the enchantment and good cheer of the season... and ...exuberant dancing... marked by breathtaking lifts and leaps..."NCB's production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff returns to Newport's most romantic mansion. Multiple rooms of the historic 1899 landmark are transformed to become a Victorian Era holiday party and a sparkling, snowy dreamland.

Follow Newport Contemporary Ballet on FaceBook, Instagram and/or sign up for the company's e-newsletter on the website.

NCB is a non-profit, professional, contemporary ballet company founded in 1982 with a long history of enriching the cultural fabric of communities throughout Rhode Island and the region. NCB serves as a cultural attraction, creative catalyst, and educational resource for residents of Newport County, and accessible to all Rhode Islanders.

Under the Executive Leadership Team of Artistic Director, Danielle Genest, and Executive Director, Peter Bramante, the company creates and presents, relevant, visceral, and engaging dance works by a diverse group of the worlds' leading choreographers and collaborating artists.

The company employs 12 professional dancers, 2 apprentice members, and 2 trainees by invitation. NCB also runs The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet, a pre-professional school, and provides an in-school, arts-integrated learning program called Dancing Through Boundaries aimed at creating opportunities and expanding possibilities for over 4,500 kids across Newport County.

 




