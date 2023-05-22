Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Wilbury Theatre Group's GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT

Performances run May 25 through June 11.

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the world premiere of a new musical: Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight by playwright-in-residence Darcie Dennigan, with music by Niki Healy. The world premiere production is directed by Josh Short, with music direction by Milly Massey and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky and runs in performances May 25 through June 11. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s innovative “All-Access” ticketing model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/goodnight-sweetheart-goodnight

Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight, reunites award-winning playwright and poet Darcie Dennigan with director Josh Short for their third collaboration on a brand-new musical about the life and work of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi.  Recognized by art historians as one of the greatest artists of the Italian Baroque period, Artemisia is widely known not only for her work, but for the development of her work in response to being raped by a family friend at the age of 17 and the subsequent trial.  Featuring new music by composer Niki Healy, inspired by girl groups from the 1960’s and punk music of today, this new musical explores the experience of women and the bloodthirsty desire for vengeance in the face of oppression.

Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1653) was an Italian painter and one of the most renowned female artists of her time. However, when Artemisia was 17, she was raped by Agostino Tassi, a colleague of her father's who was hired to teach her perspective. The resulting trial was a traumatic experience for Artemisia, as she was subjected to intense scrutiny, ridicule and torture. Tassi was eventually found guilty, but his punishment was never carried out. Despite this trauma, Artemisia continued to paint and produced some of her most powerful works in the years following the trial. Her paintings often featured strong, heroic women from mythological or biblical stories, and she was known for her skillful portrayal of emotions and gestures. She was one of the few female artists of her time to enjoy significant success and recognition, and her works continue to be admired for their technical skill and emotional power.

“As our playwright-in-residence and as a poet celebrated the world over for her imaginative writing Darcie Dennigan’s work has always been wild, wonderful and deeply moving,” said Artistic Director Josh Short. “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight is no exception and I’m excited to deepen our collaboration with our first musical production together. Featuring the incredibly moving compositions by composer Niki Healy, the story of Artemisia Gentileschi not only celebrates one of the greatest painters of all times, but so uniquely speaks to the mistreatment of women over the centuries and celebrates the ability that art has to process those experiences and provide an important perspective for future generations.”

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

