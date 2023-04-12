Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group

Paula Vogel’s Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed “indecent.”

Apr. 12, 2023  

Wilbury Theatre Group starts performances of the Rhode Island premiere of Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt Thursday, April 13. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative "All-Access" ticketing model, and are available at Click Here.

Indecent tells the true story behind Sholem Asch's God Of Vengeance - a Yiddish play that transferred to Broadway in 1922 and was shut down by the police, six weeks after opening at the Apollo Theater on 42nd Street, for offensive content. God of Vengeance, written by Asch when he was in his 20's, tells the story of a bourgeois brothel owner whose daughter falls in love with one of his prostitutes.

God of Vengeance, the evocative work of Jewish culture, was praised and criticized for taboo themes of censorship, immigration and anti-Semitism. Inspired by these true events and the controversy, and pulsing with music and theatricality, Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel's Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed "indecent."

"Indecent is a modern masterpiece of the American theatre and we are honored to be sharing this important work with Rhode Island audiences for the first time," said Wilbury's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "Not only is Indecent an incredible testament to the power of theatre to persist in even the most trying times, but in environment where anti-Semitic incidents continue to be on the rise, it's an essential reminder of the legacy of Jewish artists who believed fully in the enduring power of storytelling. We are grateful for the Jewish artists and community members who have come together to make this production possible, and in their hands we are eager to foster these crucial conversations and continue the dialogue within and outside of the work itself."

On May 1, Wilbury Theatre Group will host a community conversation about Indecent and the rise of anti-Semitism produced in partnership with Providence's Temple Beth-El and representatives from the Rhode Island Jewish community.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers.

INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group




