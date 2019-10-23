Photo Flash: WomensWork Presents LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER

Lynne Collinson, WomensWork's Creative Director says, "Last Lists of My Mad Mother, ticks all the boxes for the type of play WomensWork wants to explore: a well written script, meaningful material, and a story told from a woman's point-of-view that features women over the age of 40 - an underserved on-stage demographic. The play takes us on an emotional journey of discovery that's ultimately simple, true, and relevant for anyone who has been a caregiver or watched the decline of a loved one.

Dot uses a wicked sense of humor to sort out the tangle of her mother's mind. Together they struggle with Ma's inevitable decline, while Sis phones in advice from afar. Based on the playwright's personal experience, the play is a surprisingly humorous and touching look at the toll Alzheimer's disease takes on a mother-daughter relationship.

Tickets are on sale on-line at Artists-Exchange.org

Photo Credit: Samantha Gaus





