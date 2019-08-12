Photo Flash: Inside Epic's THE SECRET GARDEN

Epic Theatre Company concludes its One Sweet Summer with an exciting new version of "The Secret Garden" adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett by Gwen Beaton, and directed by Megan Ruggiero. The classic story of Mary, who experiences a terrible tragedy only to find healing and mystery at the house of her uncle. All the famous characters from the iconic novel come to life onstage this August for what's sure to be a gorgeous end to the season.

"When we were looking for something to pair with Charlotte's Web, this seemed like the perfect fit," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "Both are stories that children can enjoy while still appealing to adults. We were looking for a play that espouses the virtues of kindness and community, and that's what The Secret Garden is all about-recovering from loss by creating a new family from the people around you. It's about flawed human beings of all ages who learn to find each other through nature and the power of the truth."

Ruggiero is directing a cast that includes Erika Fay Greenwood making her Epic debut as Mary, Alvaro Beltran (Dada Woof Papa Hot), Anastasia LaFrance (Life Sucks), Geoff White (Barbecue), Alexander Sprague (Wolf Hall), Kevin Thibault (Wolf Hall), and Elizabeth Parent (American Strippers, ACT).

The Secret Garden runs August 9th - 24th at the Artists' Exchange home of Epic Theatre Company, located at 50 Rolfe Square, Cranston RI. All performances are at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.artists-exchange.org/events

Photo Credit: Dave Cantelli



Alexander Sprague

Alvaro Beltran and Erika Fay Greenwood

Erika Fay Greenwood and Alvaro Beltran

Erika Fay Greenwood and Alexander Sprague

Erika Fay Greenwood





