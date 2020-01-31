Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

Trinity Repertory Company presents August Wilson's Radio Golf. Directed by Jude Sandy. Performances run January 30 through March 1. Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Trinity Rep's 56th season is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

Photo Credit: Mark Turek

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep




Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jason Tramm Conducts 'Opera Gems: The Art Of Dramatic Voices' at Merkin Concert Hall
  • Times Square Arts Presents Shantell Martin's LINES OF MARDS For February Midnight Moment
  • Bronx Arts Ensemble Announces Free Children's Musical Series at Bronx Public Libraries 
  • New Musical LAUGH WHILE YOU CAN Comes to Torn Page This Weekend