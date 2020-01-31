Photo Flash: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Trinity Rep

Trinity Repertory Company presents August Wilson's Radio Golf. Directed by Jude Sandy. Performances run January 30 through March 1. Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Trinity Rep's 56th season is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

Photo Credit: Mark Turek





