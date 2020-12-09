Photo Flash: First Look at Drive-in CONSTELLATIONS By The Wilbury Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence presents a special outdoor, COVID-safe return engagement of Constellations by Nick Payne, now thru December 19. Performed outdoors, under the stars, this is a remarkable way to experience the cosmic production that Motif Magazine calls, "An enjoyable, profound, thoughtful and intriguing exploration of, well, everything."

This unique production will offer audiences the chance to see a drive-in play. Patrons can see the performance from their cars, tuning into an FM radio station to hear the audio. There are also outdoor seats available, under heating lamps, on a first-come, first-served basis. In an innovative new partnership with Arte Latino New England, Constellations will feature simulcast Spanish-language performances on Friday December 11 and 18, where the audience is able to tune into a separate FM station that will broadcast the dialogue in Spanish. Directed by Aubrey Snowden, the production stars Rachel Dulude as quantum cosmologist Marianne and The Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director Josh Short as beekeeper Roland.

"Pursuing our work of creating opportunities for community building and shared experiences has never felt more essential than now," says Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short. "Over the last few months we've been working very hard with our partners at WaterFire, at the Brown University School of Public Health, and at Actors' Equity Association to ensure that we are providing this experience as safely as possible. I couldn't be more proud to see our team of collaborators reunite and embrace these changes and precautions in order to bring audiences this beautiful story of hope, change, and optimism."

WaterFire's new COVID-safe outdoor performance venue was conceived and designed by WaterFire Providence Executive Artistic Director and coCEO Barnaby Evans, who added "Art is an essential part of our lives and one of the many tragedies of COVID is its cessation of art enriching our lives, not to mention the devastation it has caused to the entire arts sector, with most theaters dark. In experimenting with this new theatrical venue, safety was the first priority. We also expect that a new hybrid form between live performance and videography will emerge to bridge the intimacy gap imposed upon us all as citizens, performers, and audiences by the required COVID distancing and separation. Constellations is a fascinating play to present in this era of COVID, as it is all about distance and closenesses, immensity and intimacy, random uncertainty and yet the certainty of science. I am delighted to welcome audiences to see Constellations in this new outdoor experimental theater."

Constellations will be presented December 3 - 19 at WaterFire Arts Center. Tickets, priced $20 are available now by visiting thewilburygroup.org.