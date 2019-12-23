Photo Flash: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Artists' Exchange

With their most anticipated production of the year, Artists' Exchange presents A Christmas Carol for their 16th consecutive year. This light-hearted version of Charles Dickens timeless tale is the perfect holiday tradition for families and all ages to enjoy. With all the traditional characters, memorable sights and sounds, and a few fresh twists, this classic Christmas ghost story is sure to delight.



Lauren Annicelli is this year's director. A veteran of the Artists' Exchange stage, Annicelli has acted and directed for productions over the past six years and is embracing her new role as director of this annual production.

Annicelli states "While adapting the story, it was important for me to take risks and try new things with this year's production. We have done such wonderful, magical work over the past decade and I wanted to do my predecessors and the story justice. I chose a strong female actor to play the role of Scrooge living in a contemporary, timeless world to showcase the authenticity of Dickens' message; that the traits, imperfections, and beautiful depth of his characters are interchangeably in all of us, despite gender, age, or generation."

The adaptation focuses on the cyclical nature of growth throughout time and highlights the disparity between those who have the ability to give and those in desperate need of receiving. Many original Dickens quotes from other works are woven throughout the play, as well.

"Dickens is and always has been one of my favorite authors. His interpretation of the century he lived in was so brilliantly enduring and still resonates with the world we live in today."



AE's production features a variety of Rhode Island talent of all ages and abilities. Meg Taylor-Roth graces the stage as Ebenezer "Ebby" Scrooge, along with Robert Macaux as our endearing narrator, Mark Carter as Old Joe, Sam Suchmann as the ever optimistic Freddie, Rhiannon Annin as Bobbi Cratchit, and David Ferranti as Grandpa Cratchit. Our friendly familiar ghosts include Greta Rotmer as a wise and witty Ghost of Christmas Past, John Villari as the jubilant spirit of Christmas Present, and Samuel Wood as the ominous Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

Tickets: $20 in advance | $25 at the door

For tickets visit www.artists-exchange.org/a-christmas-carol

Questions: info@artists-exchange.org

Location: Theatre 82, 82 Rolfe Square in Cranston.





