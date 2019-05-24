Photo Flash: First Look At FUN HOME At The Wilbury Group

The winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, FUN HOME is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. This groundbreaking production introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family that connect with her in surprising new ways.



?Directed for The Wilbury Group by Artistic Director Josh Short with musical direction by Tom Chace and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodksy?, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about see! ing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME is playing at The Wilbury Theatre Group now thru June 16, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets $15-$38 available at https://thewilburygroup.org/fun-home.html

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You