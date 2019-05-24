Photo Flash: First Look At FUN HOME At The Wilbury Group

May. 24, 2019  

The winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, FUN HOME is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. This groundbreaking production introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family that connect with her in surprising new ways.

?Directed for The Wilbury Group by Artistic Director Josh Short with musical direction by Tom Chace and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodksy?, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about see! ing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME is playing at The Wilbury Theatre Group now thru June 16, 40 Sonoma Court, Providence RI. Tickets $15-$38 available at https://thewilburygroup.org/fun-home.html

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers



Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look At FUN HOME At The Wilbury Group
  • PPAC Announces Sensory-Friendly Performance Of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
  • PPAC Announces Sensory-Friendly Programming For Its 2019/2020 Season
  • Ocean State Improv Festival Will Be Presented June 5-9
  • Trinity Rep Announces The Fourth Season Of 'Teatro En El Verano'
  • Mandy Patinkin to Appear in Concert at The VETS in Providence

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup