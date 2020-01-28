PRUDENCIA HART Extends Through February 8 By Popular Demand
The Wilbury Theatre Group announces additional performances of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART, now running through Saturday, February 8. Running to wide-spread acclaim and sold-out houses, THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART is the wildly popular play with music by David Greig about a Scottish academic's supernatural encounter with the Devil.
Remaining performances
- Thursday, January 30 at 7:30pm LIMITED
- Friday, January 31 at 7:30pm LIMITED
- Saturday, February 1 at 7:30pm SOLD OUT
- Sunday, February 2 at 2:00pm LIMITED
- Thursday, February 6 at 7:30pm ADDED PERFORMANCE
- Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm ADDED PERFORMANCE
- Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm ADDED PERFORMANCE
In addition to the remaining performances at the theater, remaining pop-up performances of songs and selections from the show include Riffraff (Sunday, 2/2 at 7pm), and The Wild Colonial (Sunday, 2/9 at 7pm).
For tickets to extension performances and more information about the production, visit thewilburygroup.org/prudencia-hart.