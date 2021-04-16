PPAC, in Partnership With The RI Blood Center, Will Host a Community Blood Drive in May

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center, will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 10AM to 3PM in PPAC's Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. There will be FREE parking on the Page Street side of the Theatre for blood donors; blood donors will receive a thank you promotional coupon, courtesy of Panera Bread.

PPAC invites those who are interested in donating to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts

"We hosted our first community blood drive in October 2020 to great success," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of PPAC. "The need for blood donations is still great! We are happy to support the Rhode Island Blood Center by hosting a spring blood drive in our Grand Lobby."

"We are happy to continue our community partnership with PPAC. As the spring weather hits, donations tend to decline, especially now as more people are traveling after being vaccinated for COVID-19. It is crucial to maintain safe levels of a blood supply for our community year-round," said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager at the Rhode Island Blood Center. "It is safe to donate blood; you can even donate blood without delay after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Blood donation is critical in helping to save lives. We thank PPAC for supporting the Blood Center."