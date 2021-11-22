PPAC President And CEO J.L. 'Lynn' Singleton Named A 'Driving Force' By Providence Business News

Providence Business News has recognized J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, as one of 35 "Driving Forces" in the Rhode Island business community.

Singleton was acknowledged along with 34 other business leaders from the fields of arts/entertainment, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, biotechnology, education, manufacturing, philanthropy, and non-profits for their contributions to the community.

Providence Business News announced the list of "Driving Forces" at the publication's 35th Anniversary Gala at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick, RI last week.

Singleton was also recognized as a "Driving Force" in 2011 by Providence Business News.

Singleton said, "Thank you to the Providence Business News staff for selecting me as a "driving force" in the Rhode Island business community; this recognition is particularly meaningful considering the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the arts and entertainment industry and other industries in Rhode Island and across the nation. A business leader is only as a good as his team, and I am fortunate to work with our excellent Board of Directors and staff. Congratulations to all of the winners!"

The weekly paper's 35th anniversary book, which features all 35 "Driving Forces," will be published as part of the November 26th print edition of Providence Business News.