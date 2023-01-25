PPAC Announces Four New Schools Selected for Disney Musicals in Schools Program

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced the four new schools that have been selected to participate in the 2023 Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.

The four schools are a part of Providence County and include:

Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School in Providence

Curvin-McCabe Elementary School in Pawtucket

Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket

Raíces Dual Language Academy in Central Falls

The selected schools have begun a 17-week musical theater residency, as of January 2023. Each school receives performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with PPAC teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, PPAC will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on PPAC's stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members on June 5, 2023 at 6P.

During the past year, four Providence County public schools successfully participated in the program, with 180 students and 18 public school teachers and administrators working together to create a culture of musical theater at their schools. PPAC is pleased to announce that two of the schools are continuing to produce musicals. They include Asa Messer Elementary in Providence and Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary in Pawtucket.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh.