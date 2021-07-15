PPAC And PFM Announce Promotions Of Judy Ferreira As CFO And Anthony Mylers As Director Of IT Services

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), is pleased to announce that Judy Ferreira has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for PPAC and PFM. Anthony Mylers has been promoted to Director of IT Services for PPAC and PFM. Singleton is also pleased to welcome Danis Lugo as Junior Systems Administrator for PPAC and PFM.

"As we emerge from the pandemic's effects on our industry and restart operations at both PPAC and PFM, I am pleased that Judy and Anthony are part of the leadership team guiding PPAC and PFM forward," Singleton said. "We are also pleased to welcome a new staff member, Danis, to our company."Judy Ferreira joined PPAC in 1989 as an accountant and became Controller in 1992. As CFO, Ferreira will lead and manage PPAC and PFM's finance departments. She will execute the organizations' financial strategies and regularly report to Singleton and the PPAC and PFM board of directors on financial developments.

Ferreira said, "It has been exciting to be a part of PPAC's growth and evolution as a premiere performing arts center over the past 30 plus years. I am thankful for this new leadership opportunity, where I will be overseeing the financial operations for PPAC and PFM."Photo courtesy of Judy Ferreira.

Anthony Mylers joined PPAC in 2015 as the IT Assistant and Sharepoint Administrator and has served as Interim IT Administrator since October 2020. As the Director of IT Services, Mylers oversees and manages the design, implementation, and security of PPAC's and PFM's IT infrastructures.

Mylers said, "I am thrilled and honored to be Director of IT Services for PPAC and PFM. I have enjoyed working with the PPAC staff on day-to-day IT operations over the past six years. I know that the PPAC and PFM staffs will be in good hands with our new Junior Systems Administrator Danis Lugo."

Danis Lugo comes to PPAC and PFM from General Dynamics in Westwood, MA where he served as the Tier II Help Desk and Network Support Technician. As the Junior Systems Administrator, Lugo will support the dayto day IT operations and personnel for all venues and will work closely and collaboratively with Mylers.

About PPAC The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) presents national touring Broadway productions and contemporary engagements. PPAC is a GBAC STAR accredited performing arts venue, indicating that the theatre has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.