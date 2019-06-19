North Shore Music Theatre Mixes Things Up With Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) continues the 2019 Musical Season with Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY, a brand-new mother/daughter body swap musical playing for two-weeks only from Tuesday, July 9 thru Sunday, July 21, 2019. Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY is sponsored by Big Jim's Auto Body.

"Last year, the executives from Disney invited me to attend a special screening of their new television adaptation of the recently developed stage version of the Freaky Friday story. Before the lights came up, I knew I wanted to put this brilliantly written show on the stage for North Shore Music Theatre audiences," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "I am committed to developing a younger theatre audience and with this endearing family show we will have both the younger and older audiences entertained by this universally relatable story about learning to see life from another person's perspective."

Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY is the new madcap body swap musical about an overworked mother and teenage daughter who magically spend a day in each other's shoes. Katherine and Ellie face a variety of challenges trying to get through the day as each other and ultimately learn a lot about what life is really like on the other side of the generation gap. A beloved classic story, Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY has been given a contemporary fairy tale spin with a hilarious new book by Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and a pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then).

The cast of Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY will be led by Laurie Wells (Katherine) and Lindsay Joan (Ellie), along with Lindsey Alley (Torrey), Gerald Caesar (Adam), Annabelle Fox (Savannah), and Sean Hayden (Mike), with Jake Ryan Flynn and AJ Scott sharing the role of Fletcher.

The cast of 23 will also include Bernie Baldassaro, David Coffee (Grandpa), Briana Fallon (Gretchen), Adam Flagella, Aneesa Folds, Megan Glogower, Cassandra Hlong (Hannah), Michael Hoey, Mary Jo McConnell (Grandma), Drew Porrett, Rosalia Saver, Alyssa Sarnoff, Bart Shatto, Tara Tagliaferro, and JR Whittington.

The creative team for Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY includes Gabriel Barre (Director), Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Choreographer), Jeff Saver (Music Director), Kyle Dixon, (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Daryl Bornstein (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director). Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer, Casting Director).

Tickets for Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY are priced starting from $61 - $88. Kids 18 and under save 50%. Performances are July 9 - July 21, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Additional Free Audience Enrichment events: Meet the Theatre: post-show audience discussion with the artists on July 16 after the 7:30 pm performance and July 20 after the 2 pm performance; OUT at the North Shore, an evening for the LGBTQ+ Community with a post-show reception on July 18 after the 7:30 pm performance. OUT at the North Shore is sponsored by North Shore Pride.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2019 Musical Season with Jersey Boys (August 6 - September 1), Sunset Boulevard (September 24 - October 6), The Bodyguard (October 29 - November 10), and the 29th annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 6 - December 22).





