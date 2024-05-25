Newport Playhouse to Present THE CEMETERY CLUB Beginning Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Event Center is opening The Cemetery Club to kick off the summer season. The show will run May 29 – June 30, 2024. Showtimes are Sunday – Thursday at 11am (1pm for Theater Only) and Friday and Saturday at 6pm (8pm for Theater Only). Show dates and times vary and are based on availability so please check our website or call our box office for exact dates and times.

Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands' graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife's grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida.

Established in 1983, Newport Playhouse is a family-run business catering to your needs as if you were a member of our own family. Our extensive, hearty buffet does not skimp on quality or selection. We offer a wide variety of cooked from scratch entrees, side dishes and homemade desserts as well as full liquor service. Our intimate theatre is just a short stroll from the dining room. Professional actors will delight you with a wonderful play worthy of Broadway. Then it is back to your original table where our Cabaret Company Members will continue to entertain you with a few songs and a few laughs. You won't be disappointed!

The show runs approximately 1.5 hours with no intermission. Complimentary on-site parking is available. Tickets are currently on sale and run from $32 - $86.95 per person. They can be purchased through their website (www.newportplayhouse.com) or by calling our box office at 401.848.7529. All tickets will be held at will call. Dinner Theater guests should arrive at 11am for matinees and 6pm for evening shows. All Theater Only guests should arrive at 12:30pm for matinees and 7:30pm for evening shows.

