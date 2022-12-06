Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Presents A CHRISTMAS FOR CAROL

Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant has announced that limited tickets are remaining for the world premiere of A Christmas for Carol - a hilarious holiday farce.

Local director and playwright Daniel Lee White brings to life the story of Carol, who tends to take Christmas too far at work with decorations, presents, and overbearing traditions that not everyone celebrates in the office. Her co-workers love Carol, but at this time of year she gets on everyone's last nerve, so they formulate a plan for the company party that night. With office hijinks, pranks, and good old-fashioned holiday spirit, will they be able to help Carol remember the true meaning of Christmas?

Running from November 2 to December 19, with a special show on New Year's Eve, the production features Cindy Killavey, Steph Rodger, Loraynne Betances-Filpo, Stephen Lee, Chad Moores, Isabella Bennett, and Rick Badley and is stage managed by Julia Everitt.

The Newport Playhouse, a family-run business, was established in 1983 and has been a favorite with locals and tourists ever since it first opened its doors. Now in its 39th season, the Playhouse's performances include a dinner buffet and a fun-filled cabaret.

For information about tickets and pricing, please contact the Newport Playhouse Box Office at 401-848-PLAY (7529).