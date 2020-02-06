Newport Playhouse Presents GREATER TUNA

On Friday, February 21 Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant opens Greater Tuna, directed by: Harland Meltzer, written by: Ed Howard, Jaston Williams and Joe Sears

The long-running Off Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs, y'all. The talented cast includes; Rick Bagley and Richard W Johnson.

Tickets can be purchased through our box office at 401.848.7529 or online at www.newportplayhouse.com. Tickets are $54.95 per person and include our homemade buffet, wonderful play and fun-filled cabaret. Please visit our website for seasonal specials and group information.





