Newport Jazz Festival Local Ticket Discounts End July 8

Head to the Newport Visitors Information Center by Monday, July 8, because time is running out to take advantage of the local discount for tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival presented by Natixis Investment Managers.

Local discount tickets are just $55.00 for General Admission to the concerts at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, August 2, and $60.00 for Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4. This special discount for local residents and visitors to Newport is not available on-line.

Beginning Tuesday, July 9, single-day tickets for Friday will be $69.00 in advance and $79.00 at the gate. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday will be $79.00 in advance and $89.00 on festival days, if available.

Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc.'s local ticket and information office, located at 770 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, opens on July 9. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, Noon - 6:00 pm, and Saturday, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The office accepts cash, checks and all major credit cards.

Tickets - including the Friday opening night concert at the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino - will be available at the local office for all Newport Jazz Festival events, while supplies last.

The following Newport Jazz Festival tickets will be sold at both the Foundation's local office and the Newport Visitors Information Center at 23 America's Cup Avenue, while supplies last:

· General Admission single and multi-day tickets for concerts at Fort Adams

· $20 Student tickets for concerts at the Fort.High school students older than 15 and college students must use the Student Gate and present valid ID to enter the festival. Students without valid ID will be directed to the Box Office to pay the difference of a General Admission ticket.



All single and multi-day tickets can be purchased on-line at www.newportjazz.org. Service charges apply for all on-line purchases.





