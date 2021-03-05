Mixed Magic Theatre Presents WE, THEY, AND THE PEOPLE

Mixed Magic Theatre established its online event series, "Theatre At A Distance," in May 2020. The online schedule for the series continues to be posted monthly on Mixed Magic Theatre's website. We, They, And The People Part of Series XIX: We Shall Not be Denied: Why it Matters will be broadcast Friday, March 12, 7:30 PM.

We, They And The People is a Mixed Magic Theatre Civic Engagement Series that explores and dramatizes Supreme Court cases that have had a significant impact on the lives of all Americans, but especially its Black citizens. We, They And The People will examine three important SCOTUS decisions and what they mean for the Black community.

The first case the project will review is the 2013 Shelby vs. Holder ruling that "gutted" the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Bill, that effectively opened the door for a wave of voter suppression efforts, throughout the country. Using dramatic presentations of parts of Chief Justice John Roberts' Majority Opinion and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's dissenting view, moderator Ricardo Pitts-Wiley and special guest, former URI Administrator and social activist Abu Bakr, will delve into the history of voting rights in America and why exercising one's right to vote matters today more than ever. Reading from the court opinions will be presented by acclaimed actor Melanie Stone and Robin Stone an actor, director who also teaches theatre at Roger William's University.

This project is supported by the XIX: Shall Not Be Denied: Why It Matters initiative of the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, part of the nationwide "Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation" initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. To learn more Visit www.shallnotbedenied.org

The first of three 45-minute programs will be Streamed, free to the public on FRIDAY, MARCH 12th at 7:30 PM. Go to www.mmtri.org